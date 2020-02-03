登入

勒芒24小时耐力赛 / 特别专题

1966年勒芒《福特大战法拉利》：现实中究竟发生了什么

1966年勒芒《福特大战法拉利》：现实中究竟发生了什么
By:
2020年2月3日 下午7:36

1966年，肯·迈尔斯、卡洛尔·谢尔比和福特GT40赛车在勒芒击败法拉利的故事，通过克里斯蒂安·贝尔（饰演迈尔斯）和马特·戴蒙（饰演谢尔比）主演的电影《福特大战法拉利》展示在世人面前。但是，现实中究竟发生了什么，它又是如何发生的？

就像你对好莱坞大片的了解，故事情节因为发展得较快而脱离了现实。那么，电影中哪些是真实的，哪些是错误的？

肯·迈尔斯真的在加利福尼亚的一场比赛中向谢尔比扔了一把扳手吗？他有没有真的打过他的脸？迈尔斯在勒芒如何失去多圈的领先优势？是福特管理层的破坏，因为他们希望其他车手获胜？终点线上到底发生了什么？领奖台上的真实情景是怎样的？

通过九届勒芒24小时耐力赛冠军汤姆·克里斯滕森的讲述，Motorsport.tv独有的勒芒影像档案和Motorsport Images拥有的图片，我们讲述了真正发生的故事。我们采访了一群赛车专家以及迈尔斯的儿子皮特。当真正的戏码发生时，他还是一个小男孩。

请访问Motorsport.tv，观看世界上最著名的运动车赛事——勒芒24小时耐力赛——八十多年的存档录像

标致将携"超级车"重返勒芒

标致将携"超级车"重返勒芒
