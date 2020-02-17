2020年F1新车图集

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Photo by: AlphaTauri
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Alfa Romeo
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Photo by: AlphaTauri
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Photo by: AlphaTauri
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Photo by: AlphaTauri
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Photo by: Honda Racing
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Photo by: Honda Racing
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Photo by: Honda Racing
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Kimi Raikkonen
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Kimi Raikkonen
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Davide Cavazza
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Davide Cavazza
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Davide Cavazza
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Alfa Romeo
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images
目前已经有七支车队发布了新赛车，其中红牛、阿尔法·罗密欧、梅赛德斯、AlphaTauri已经在本周三于巴塞罗那开始的季前测试前完成了新车首航。
Read Also:
- Gallery: Mercedes's new W11 from all angles
- Gallery: Ferrari’s new SF1000 from all angles
- Gallery: Red Bull’s new RB16 up close and on track
- Gallery: McLaren’s new MCL35 from all angles
- Gallery: AlphaTauri’s new AT01 from all angles
- New Alfa Romeo F1 car breaks cover at Fiorano
- Haas reveals images of 2020 Formula 1 car
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Author
|Charles Bradley