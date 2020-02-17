登入

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. 保留所有权
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Top List

2020年F1新车图集

shares
comments
Slider
List

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
1/40

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
2/40

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
3/40

Photo by: AlphaTauri

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
4/40

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
5/40

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
6/40

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
7/40

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
8/40

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
9/40

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
10/40

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
11/40

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
12/40

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
13/40

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
14/40

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
15/40

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
16/40

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
17/40

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
18/40

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
19/40

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
20/40

Photo by: AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
21/40

Photo by: AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
22/40

Photo by: AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
23/40

Photo by: Honda Racing

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
24/40

Photo by: Honda Racing

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
25/40

Photo by: Honda Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
26/40

Photo by: Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
27/40

Photo by: Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
28/40

Photo by: Davide Cavazza

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
29/40

Photo by: Davide Cavazza

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
30/40

Photo by: Davide Cavazza

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
31/40

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
32/40

Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
33/40

Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
34/40

Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
35/40

Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
36/40

Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
37/40

Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
38/40

Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
39/40

Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
40/40

Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

By:
2020年2月17日 上午5:57

目前已经有七支车队发布了新赛车，其中红牛、阿尔法·罗密欧、梅赛德斯、AlphaTauri已经在本周三于巴塞罗那开始的季前测试前完成了新车首航。

Read Also:

Next article
梅赛德斯不会在第二轮测试启用“全新赛车”

Previous article

梅赛德斯不会在第二轮测试启用“全新赛车”
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

Formula 1 Next session

荷兰大奖赛

荷兰大奖赛

16 7月 - 18 7月

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020年F1新车图集

38m
2
WRC

WRC德国站将维持举办至2020年

Latest videos

AlphaTauri 2020赛车发布 01:03
Formula 1

AlphaTauri 2020赛车发布

独家视频：阿尔法·罗密欧C39首航 01:36
Formula 1

独家视频：阿尔法·罗密欧C39首航

法拉利SF1000赛车发布 01:22
Formula 1

法拉利SF1000赛车发布

2020 Autosport国际汽车运动展：查尔斯·莱克勒克采访完整版 33:51
Formula 1

2020 Autosport国际汽车运动展：查尔斯·莱克勒克采访完整版

马石油为2020赛季F1招募赛道油液工程师 01:14
Formula 1

马石油为2020赛季F1招募赛道油液工程师

Latest news

2020年F1新车图集
F1

2020年F1新车图集

梅赛德斯不会在第二轮测试启用“全新赛车”
F1

梅赛德斯不会在第二轮测试启用“全新赛车”

AlphaTauri携新车AT01登场
F1

AlphaTauri携新车AT01登场

范多恩与古铁雷兹出任梅赛德斯替补
F1

范多恩与古铁雷兹出任梅赛德斯替补

阿尔法·罗密欧新赛车在菲奥拉诺“破壳”
F1

阿尔法·罗密欧新赛车在菲奥拉诺“破壳”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. 保留所有权