F1将就是否在意大利保留两场大奖赛做出决定

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola and the Italian Grand Prix at Monza both have contracts that run until the 2025 season, but beyond that, there are no guarantees for either.

And amid growing competition from around the world for the right to host races, and suggestions other European races like Spa-Francorchamps and Zandvoort may have to rotate, the chances of Italy continuing to double up appear remote.

Speaking ahead of the Italian GP, Domenicali said the topic of Monza and Imola's long-term prospects would be evaluated imminently.

“There is one issue that will be addressed in the short term, and that is to understand the future of Formula 1 in Italy,” he said.

“We will have to understand if there are the resources to be able to keep two grands prix on the calendar, or if we will focus on just one.

“I want to thank Imola, because the organisers were ready to take a chance in a difficult moment like COVID, confirming that they lived up to the commitment made.”

Monza is to begin work this autumn on upgrading facilities ahead of next year’s race in a bid to satisfy demands laid down by F1 chiefs. It is understood this will include bigger tunnels under the track, improved hospitality facilities and better grandstand areas.

虽然伊莫拉的艾米利亚-罗马涅大奖赛和蒙扎的意大利大奖赛合同都将在2025年到期，但那之后两站比赛的未来尚未得到任何保证。

鉴于世界各地争夺赛事主办权的竞争正变得日益激烈，以及有言论称斯帕和赞德弗尔特等欧洲赛事或不得不轮流办赛，意大利继续举办两站比赛的机会似乎很渺茫。

在意大利大奖赛之前，多梅尼卡利透露F1将即刻对蒙扎和伊莫拉的长期未来进行评估。

“有一个问题需要在短期内解决，那就是了解F1在意大利的未来，”意大利人表示。“我们必须了解是否有足够的资源在赛程上保留两场大奖赛，或者是否只专注于一场。”

“我要感谢伊莫拉，因为他们的组织方在面临像新冠疫情这样的困难时刻做好准备并抓住了机会，证实他们履行了所做的承诺。”

据悉，蒙扎将于今年秋天启动改建工作，并在明年的比赛前完成设施升级，以满足F1高层们提出的要求。据了解，改建工程将包括在赛道下拓宽更大的隧道，改善接待设施以及优化看台区域。

多梅尼卡利表示这样的改进非常重要，因为他希望看到蒙扎能和其他办赛地一样，达到符合预期的标准。

“他们已经向我确认，在大奖赛结束后开始对设施进行必要的翻新工作，”多梅尼卡利表示。“这是重要的一步，因为明年它有必要发出有所改善的信号。”

“蒙扎的历史价值是毋庸置疑的，但我们也需要在服务方面跟上时代，这必须与来到赛道的观众支付的费用相符。在未来一年内，我们将对它的未来有明确的想法。”

多梅尼卡利补充表示，观众体验对他来说是一个关键方面，同时指出了赞德弗尔特等赛道在这方面所付诸的努力。

“有些国家进行了巨额投资，并根据其财政能力进行了基础设施建设，”意大利人解释道。“但也有其他方面会影响对一项赛事的评价，我认为就娱乐而言，我们上周末在赞德弗尔特看到的就是一个很好的例子。观众享受的娱乐活动简直棒极了。”

