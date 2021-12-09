霍纳：汉密尔顿可以在F1赛道战斗中“非常狡猾”

经过上周末在沙特阿拉伯大奖赛的火拼之后，汉密尔顿和马克思斯·维斯塔潘不同的比赛方式引起了外界更为广泛的关注。

红牛小将被外界普遍认为更具有攻击性，且在轮对轮的对决中总是有意打破“界限”。而汉密尔顿则曾公开表示希望成为“最纯粹”的车手。

但霍纳认为，情况并没有如此的“黑白分明”。反之他认为在捷达之战中，汉密尔顿在最后一个弯把维斯塔潘挤到很远的行为表明，他同样可以把事情做到极致。

当被问及是否对于外界普遍认为的“维斯塔潘是唯一一个愿意以身犯险撞车的车手”的说法有所微词时，英国人回应道：“我想让你看看刘易斯进入最后一个弯角的情况。他以同样的方式把马克斯挤了出去。”

“任何参加过卡丁车或任何类别比赛的车手，都知道这是一场艰苦的比赛。这些孩子在自己的职业生涯里都是这么打拼过来的。刘易斯的比赛方式有时非常狡猾。只要看看最后一个弯道，他把马克斯挤到很远的地方就知道了。还有另一个弯，他也打了方向盘，我想也是在1号弯。”

“这两个家伙在争夺如此狭小的空间，并把各自推向了极限。如果你不想让他们有余地跑得太大，那么就得在那里设置一个沙砾缓冲区。”

在捷达，汉密尔顿和维斯塔潘的对决时不地出现“过界”的情况。两人不可避免地发生了碰撞，荷兰人还因此并受到了处罚。

鉴于两人的战火愈演愈烈，以及总冠军将在阿布扎比一锤定音，外界预测紧张的局势将在收官战中进一步升级。不过霍纳表示，自己并不太担心这种情况，并强调夺冠的关键在于在比赛中获得领先。

“我认为这是赢家通吃，不是吗？”，英国人说道，“谁跑在前面谁就是世界冠军，让我们走着瞧。我们只有一次机会。”

“我们必须尽全力在今年再一次击败刘易斯。梅赛德斯目前的表现更占上风，他们已经在反击中赢得了三场比赛。两位车手在阿布扎比的竞争将非常、非常激烈。”

“根据新的赛道布局，我们预料到他们在这里（沙特）会比我们拥有更大的优势，所以我们战斗得很艰难。我们在比赛中一直在进攻，我认为马克斯整个周末的表现都很出色。”

翻译/小飞侠

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The fight between Hamilton and Verstappen stepped over the line at times in Jeddah, with the pair colliding at one point and penalties being handed out.

Amid such an intense rivalry, there is a high probability that tensions could escalate ever further in the Abu Dhabi finale since the title is on the line.

Horner is not too concerned about that situation, though, and say the focus will simply be on finishing ahead.

“I think it's winner takes all isn't it?,” he said. “Whoever finishes ahead is the world champion, so let's see. We've got one shot at it.

“We've got to try and beat Lewis one more time this year. The performance is with them [Mercedes] at the moment, they've won three races on the bounce. They're going to be very, very competitive in Abu Dhabi.

“With the new layout, we expected them here to have a big advantage on us [in Saudi] and we've fought hard. We've attacked the grand prix and I think that Max was outstanding all weekend.”