维特尔希望马西留下但呼吁F1澄清规则

载入语音播放

Masi’s future is in doubt as the FIA completes an investigation into the decisions taken in the closing stages of last year’s season finale that ultimately helped decide the world championship.

Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the race, but Masi failed to implement at least two articles of the sporting regulations when restarting the race following a safety car, including allowing all lapped cars to unlap themselves.

The FIA is understood to be considering a change in the structure of its F1 operations moving forward, ensuring the race director has greater support in the future.

Asked by Motorsport.com for his thoughts on Abu Dhabi and the FIA investigation, Vettel stressed the need to “focus on the sport and not so much on the show” in F1.

“Obviously I was in the race and wondering why we're not released earlier in order to get the race started again, but I guess there's a protocol and rules,” Vettel said.

“I think the main thing is that going forwards there's clarity what's happening in these sort of situations and no questions asked anymore.”

Talking about the balance between the sport and the show, Vettel felt it was a “pity” there had been “clashing” of the interests, and expressed his hope that Masi would continue as race director.

“It’s not the easiest sometimes to be in the shoes of the referee or Michael's shoes, but I think he's done a great job, especially after filling in after Charlie [Whiting] passed away so sudden,” Vettel said.

“He really has been very, very focused and determined to do a good job. So I don't know what's his future, but I hope he sticks around, because I think he overall, he did a very, very good job.

“I think there's a lot of controversy for the last race, but there shouldn't be. If you look at the bigger picture, he's done really well.”

关于马西的未来目前仍是个未知数。因为根据国际汽联完成的一项调查，澳大利亚人在去年收官站最后阶段所作的决策最终左右了世界冠军的归属。

当时，马克斯·维斯塔潘在比赛的最后一圈超越了刘易斯·汉密尔顿。然而在安全车撤离，比赛重启之前，马西有至少两项决策未按照F1运动规则中所规定地执行，包括允许所有被套圈的车手自行解除脱圈。

据了解，国际汽联正在考虑改变其监管F1的结构，以确保比赛总监在未来获得更大的支持。当被Motorsport.com问及对于阿布扎比和国际汽联调查的看法时，维特尔强调，F1需要“把注意力集中在运动本身，而不是表演上”。

“很明显，我参加了比赛，我想知道为什么我们不早点释放被套圈的赛车，以便重新开始比赛，但我猜这是有相关协议和规则的，”德国人表示。“我认为，最重要的是要明确今后再遇到这类情况该如何处置，不会再有人提出质疑。”

谈到运动和表演之间的平衡时，维特尔感到“遗憾”的是二者的利益发生了“冲突”，并表示希望马西继续担任比赛总监。

“有时候站在裁判或者迈克尔的立场上不是一件容易的事，但我认为他做得很好，尤其是在查理(怀汀)突然去世后替补上场，” 维特尔表示。 “他真的非常非常专注，决心把工作做好。所以我不知道他的未来会怎样，但我希望他能留下来，因为我认为总的来说，他干得非常非常好。上一场比赛有很多争议，本不应该存在。如果你从大局来看，他干得非常好。”

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

维特尔的阿斯顿·马丁队友兰斯·斯特罗尔是在阿布扎比未被允许解除套圈的车手之一，因为比赛控制中心只要求介于维斯塔潘和汉密尔顿之间的车手超越安全车。

当被Motorsport.com问及对于这一决策的看法时，斯特罗儿表示，他认为这是一个“荒谬”的决定，并呼吁F1在未来保持更高的一致性。

“我们不能在比赛中途或结束时改变规则，告诉一半的赛车他们可以超车，”加拿大人表示。“不幸的是，我和另外一半的赛车一样，使用的是全新的软胎，然而却没机会超车，或者做些什么。也许未必，但也随便了。”

“以前从来没有过这样的情况，我认为保持规则的一致性很重要。我明白能有竞争很棒，每个人都想看到比赛的最后一圈，见证两位车手在一圈内为争夺世界冠军展开一场殊死之战。”

“但我们不能像这样在比赛快结束时制定规则，它必须是固定不变的。如果决策出现错误，当安全车出来的时候，赛车没有足够快地通过安全车，或者被套圈的赛车没有足够早地被允许超过安全车，那么结果就是我们不会拥有一整圈的比赛，但事实确是如此。”

“规则必须是一致的。在F1比赛中，我们看到了一些处罚和决策的不一致性，我认为这可能有点过分了。”

翻译/小飞侠