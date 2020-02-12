登入

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. 保留所有权
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / 突发新闻

红牛新车RB16发布

shares
comments
红牛新车RB16发布
By:
2020年2月12日 上午11:55

红牛F1车队通过官方社交平台发布其参加2020赛季的新车RB16。

今天晚些时候，RB16将在银石赛道进行首次试航，以便对机械可靠性做初步检查，为2月19日在巴塞罗那拉开序幕的季前测试做准备。

2020赛季，红牛保留了马克斯·维斯塔潘与亚历山大·阿尔本的组合。前者在今年年初与奥地利车队续签新合约，将一直效力到2023赛季。

阿尔本在去年下半赛季被从Toro Rosso提拔到“一队”后，他稳定的表现得到了红牛高层的认可，即将迎来他为这支前世界冠军车队效力的第一个完整赛季。

今年将是红牛与本田引擎合作的第二个赛季。上赛季双方首次合作就取得了三场胜利，尤其是维斯塔潘在车队主场红牛环收获了一场酣畅淋漓的胜利，更帮助日本制造商在重返F1后第一次尝到分站冠军的滋味。

虽然2019赛季结束时，红牛在制造商年度积分榜上还是排名第三，但本田度过了2015年回归这项运动后成绩最初色的一个赛季。

Slider
List

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
1/13

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
2/13

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
3/13

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
4/13

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
5/13

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
6/13

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
7/13

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16 detail

Red Bull Racing RB16 detail
8/13

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
9/13

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
10/13

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
11/13

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
12/13

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
13/13

Photo by: Red Bull Racing

Next article
梅赛德斯：备战2021年太迟或造成半秒钟差距

Previous article

梅赛德斯：备战2021年太迟或造成半秒钟差距
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Frankie Mao

Formula 1 Next session

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

2 6月 - 4 6月

Trending

1
勒芒24小时耐力赛

《福特大战法拉利》：后来的故事

2
Formula 1

沃尔夫：“一切”暗示中国大奖赛将会举行

Latest videos

法拉利SF1000赛车发布 01:22
Formula 1

法拉利SF1000赛车发布

2020 Autosport国际汽车运动展：查尔斯·莱克勒克采访完整版 33:51
Formula 1

2020 Autosport国际汽车运动展：查尔斯·莱克勒克采访完整版

马石油为2020赛季F1招募赛道油液工程师 01:14
Formula 1

马石油为2020赛季F1招募赛道油液工程师

河内赛道模拟圈 01:47
Formula 1

河内赛道模拟圈

第一轮季前测试总结 12:51
Formula 1

第一轮季前测试总结

Latest news

红牛新车RB16发布
F1

红牛新车RB16发布

梅赛德斯：备战2021年太迟或造成半秒钟差距
F1

梅赛德斯：备战2021年太迟或造成半秒钟差距

法拉利：维特尔是2021年的“第一选择”
F1

法拉利：维特尔是2021年的“第一选择”

法拉利新车SF1000闪亮登场
F1

法拉利新车SF1000闪亮登场

沃尔夫称梅赛德斯退出F1乃“无稽之谈”
F1

沃尔夫称梅赛德斯退出F1乃“无稽之谈”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. 保留所有权