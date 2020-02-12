红牛新车RB16发布

红牛F1车队通过官方社交平台发布其参加2020赛季的新车RB16。
今天晚些时候，RB16将在银石赛道进行首次试航，以便对机械可靠性做初步检查，为2月19日在巴塞罗那拉开序幕的季前测试做准备。
2020赛季，红牛保留了马克斯·维斯塔潘与亚历山大·阿尔本的组合。前者在今年年初与奥地利车队续签新合约，将一直效力到2023赛季。
阿尔本在去年下半赛季被从Toro Rosso提拔到“一队”后，他稳定的表现得到了红牛高层的认可，即将迎来他为这支前世界冠军车队效力的第一个完整赛季。
今年将是红牛与本田引擎合作的第二个赛季。上赛季双方首次合作就取得了三场胜利，尤其是维斯塔潘在车队主场红牛环收获了一场酣畅淋漓的胜利，更帮助日本制造商在重返F1后第一次尝到分站冠军的滋味。
虽然2019赛季结束时，红牛在制造商年度积分榜上还是排名第三，但本田度过了2015年回归这项运动后成绩最初色的一个赛季。
