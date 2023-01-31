瓦塞尔称赞比诺托帮助完成法拉利的交接工作

载入语音播放

Vasseur was signed up by Ferrari in the wake of Binotto resigning last year, after feeling he did not have the necessary support of Ferrari chairman John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna.

While Binotto expressed his ‘regret’ at the time about having to leave behind a team that he felt was on the up, it appears he made sure not to leave Vasseur in the lurch.

Speaking to the media this week about taking over from Binotto, Vasseur made it clear that the transition proceeded in a straightforward way – and he had a lot of support from the outgoing boss.

“The process was crystal clear,” explained Vasseur. “Even if we had some rumours into the press during Abu Dhabi [Grand Prix weekend], we didn't discuss before. We had the first discussion the week after Abu Dhabi and it was very, very quick as a process.

“Then I had a call with Mattia, and I even met Mattia during the handover. And we had a one-to-one discussion.

“It was thanks to Mattia for this, because I appreciated the move from Mattia to stay, to wait for me, and to discuss together.”

由于感到自己没有获得法拉利主席约翰·埃尔坎和首席执行官贝内德托·维尼亚的必要支持，比诺托于去年辞去了法拉利领队一职，由瓦塞尔取而代之。

虽然彼时，比诺托对于不得不离开一支他认为正处于上升期的车队表示“遗憾”，但他确保不会让瓦塞尔陷入困境。

上周，瓦塞尔在接受媒体采访时谈到从比诺托那里接手工作，他明确表示交接进行得非常直截了当，并且他也得到了这位离任的意大利人的大力支持。

“整个过程非常清晰，”瓦塞尔解释道，“即使在阿布扎比大奖赛周末，媒体传出了一些谣言，但我们之前也没有讨论过。我们在阿布扎比之后的一周进行了第一次讨论，这个过程非常非常迅速。然后我和马蒂亚通了电话，我甚至在交接过程中见到了马蒂亚，并进行了一对一的讨论。这要感谢马蒂亚，我很感激他能留下来等我，和我一起讨论。”

Jean Todt addresses the audience from the stage Photo by: Motorsport Images

除了从比诺托那里得到一些关于成为法拉利车队领队所面临挑战的见解外，瓦塞尔透露，他计划很快与跃马的另一位前当家人让·托德促膝长谈，从他那里听取一些建议。在担任国际汽联主席之前，托德曾在21世纪初与迈克尔·舒马赫一起带领法拉利度过了辉煌的岁月。

“我当然已经和让进行了一些讨论，因为他和F1世界保持着密切的联系，”瓦塞尔解释道。“几周前我们发消息交换了信息，我很快就会和他见面。当然，所有的建议我都欢迎，但我认为今天的情况很难与1994年、1995年以及2022年相比拟。”

去年在托德卸任国际汽联的职务后，一些人曾推测他或将以顾问的身份回到法拉利。然而，尽管与车队有着情感上的联系，但瓦塞尔表示并未考虑过这样的计划，并强调他和托德之间的任何事情都是纯粹出于个人层面。

“我认识让已经20多年了，”瓦塞尔补充道，“在我的职业生涯中，他从未疏远过我。我认为我和他讨论是有意义的，但这无关他成为顾问。我只是把让视作一个亲密的朋友，仅此而已。”

翻译/小飞侠