法拉利接受塞恩斯“没办法”在安全车期间与莱克勒克拉开距离

Sainz scored his maiden F1 victory in Sunday's British Grand Prix, passing teammate Leclerc with 10 laps remaining thanks to his fresh set of soft tyres following the safety car restart.

Ferrari opted to keep Leclerc out during the safety car period due to his fresher hard tyres and better track position, but he ultimately slipped back to fourth in the final stint.

Towards the end of the safety car period, Ferrari asked Sainz to drop back the permitted 10-car lengths from Leclerc, creating a gap that could protect the race leader from the chasing pack.

But Sainz replied on the radio by telling Ferrari he was under pressure from Lewis Hamilton behind, adding: "Please don't ask these things. Please. Please. Stop inventing. Stop inventing. I'm under pressure also."

Ferrari team principal Binotto said the call was given to Sainz as the restart may have been "more difficult" for Leclerc given the soft tyre advantage of the cars behind, but he recognised it may not have been possible to create such a gap easily.

"We've got full trust, we know that he's doing the best he can do for the team, for himself as well certainly, but for the team," Binotto said of Sainz.

"Obviously he proved it on few laps before by swapping with no discussion, and even when stopping on the first pit [stop] earlier compared to Charles, we had no discussion, because he has full trust in the team and the way we are acting and the way he's behaving.

"So again, [I'm] very happy. I know that he did his best. There was probably no way for him to give widths to Charles.

"I think he did the best he could do for a Ferrari victory here in Silverstone."

在上周日的英国大奖赛上，凭借在安全车期间换上新软胎的优势，塞恩斯在比赛倒数第十圈超越了队友莱克勒克，成功斩获了个人的首个F1分站冠军

考虑到莱克勒克拥有更新的轮胎和赛道位置，法拉利选择在安全车阶段让其继续留在赛道上。但最终这导致摩纳哥人在最后阶段跌落至第四名。

在安全车阶段接近尾声的时候，法拉利曾要求塞恩斯把他和莱克勒克的差距，拉开到规则允许的10个车身，从而通过建立一定的距离保护这位领头羊免受后车攻击。

然而塞恩斯在无线电中回应表示，身后的汉密尔顿给自己施加了巨大的压力。他说：“请不要提这些要求了。拜托，拜托，别扯淡了，别扯淡了。我也有压力。”

比诺托表示，之所以给予塞恩斯这样的指令，是因为考虑到后面赛车的软胎优势可能会令莱克勒克在比赛重启后的处境“更为艰难”。但同时，他也承认要拉开这样的差距绝非轻而易举。

“我们拥有充分的信任，我们知道他在为车队竭尽全力，当然也是为自己，但这也是为了车队，”比诺托在谈到塞恩斯时说道。

“很明显，他在几圈前就证明了这一点，他在交换位置时没有进行任何讨论，甚至是前一次比查尔斯更早进站，我们之间也没有进行讨论，因为他对于车队、我们的行为方式和他的行为方式都有充分的信任。”

“所以，我再次感到非常高兴。我知道他已经尽力了。他可能真的没办法为查尔斯拉开差距。我认为他在银石赛道为法拉利的胜利尽了最大努力。”

The Safety Car Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

塞恩斯在赛后解释表示，拒绝车队指令的原因是担心自己或无法利用莱克勒克的尾流。而这可能会导致两辆法拉利更轻易地被汉密尔顿超越。

“我试图向他们解释，我身后可能是今天赛道上最快的车手，” 塞恩斯说道。“如果我退后个10米，我可能会损失一点尾流。如果他（汉密尔顿）超过了我，查尔斯也会完蛋。”

“所以我决定尽快抽头，因为我知道我将在6号弯之前取得领先，并利用软胎的抓地力从那里开始带开，尽量不影响他的比赛。”

“我向他们提出‘听着，把比赛交给我，我会尽可能干净地处理它’。事实上，查尔斯做得很棒，几乎守住了第二。有时车手的感觉就在那里，有时车队可能会告诉你一些你不同意的事情，你只是做好自己的事，因为你真的对此深信不疑。“

“但我非常信任车队，今天我们完成了一场非常出色的比赛，正如你所看到的，在这种情况下，我们相互信任。”

翻译/小飞侠