梅赛德斯换中性胎后，迈凯伦曾担心领奖台无望

Norris had been running third in the lead train of cars during the second stint of the Marina Bay race, as polesitter Carlos Sainz controlled the pace at the front to bunch the field up.

But Norris found himself promoted to second when George Russell ahead of him, and Lewis Hamilton behind him, were switched to medium tyres under virtual safety car on lap 44.

With the medium compound proving to be the optimum tyre, and both Mercedes suddenly lapping more than one second faster than Sainz and Norris, it quickly appeared as though the German manufacturer would charge through to take a spectacular win.

Stella, sitting on the pitwall at the time, believed Norris’ podium shot was gone when he saw Mercedes peeling off into the pits for their fresh mediums.

“When I saw them going onto sets of brand new mediums, I thought they're going to pass us,” explained Stella. “The new medium was the correct tyre for that situation, considering the stint length.

“We considered actually pitting, but we would be on a used soft [as Norris had no other tyres available] and we were nervous of 16-17 laps flatout on a used soft. So we decided to stay out. We would have pitted in case of a safety car, but not in case of the virtual safety car.”

在滨海湾比赛的第二阶段，杆位出发的卡洛斯·塞恩斯通过控制比赛速度来压缩身后赛车的间距，当时诺里斯处于第三。

然而第44圈虚拟安全车出现时，由于迈凯伦人身前的乔治·拉塞尔和身后的汉密尔顿进站换上了中性胎，他一跃上升到了第二名。

由于中性胎被证明是最佳选择，两辆梅赛德斯赛车瞬间比塞恩斯和诺里斯快了1秒多。德国制造商看似很快就会赢得一场惊人的胜利。

当时在维修墙边的斯戴拉表示，当他看到梅赛德斯召唤车手们进站换上新的中性胎时，他曾以为诺里斯已就此和领奖台无缘。

“当我看到他们换上新的中性胎时，我就估摸着他们会超过我们的，”意大利人解释道，“考虑到一个阶段的长度，新的中性胎是当下的最佳选择。”

“我们实际上考虑过进站，换上旧的软胎（因为诺里斯没有其他可用的轮胎），但我们对于使用旧软胎跑16到17圈感到紧张。所以我们决定在外面继续跑。除非有安全车，我们就会进站，但如果是虚拟安全车，我们就不进了。”

斯戴拉已经听天由命地接受了输给梅赛德斯的事实，并开始敦促自己不要在事情发生时过于心烦意乱。

“气氛很紧张，但我不是很乐观，”他解释道，“我只是在等待它发生，并准备好说：‘别太失望。’他们用的都是中性胎，虚拟安全车对他们真的很有利。我们尽了最大努力，但后来情况发生了变化。”

翻译/小飞侠

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, 2nd position, arrives in Parc Ferme Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

斯戴拉怀疑，拉塞尔冲锋受阻是由于跟随在两辆领先赛车之后，刹车或轮胎出现过热问题。这使得他没能发动攻击，随后在最后一圈撞车。

“我想他们很快就失去了一些动力，并因为更软的轮胎而受到牵引，” 斯戴拉补充说， “然后在最后三圈，我说：‘也许我们能守住。’”

“但我认为，如果没有卡洛斯的合作，我们不可能做到这一点。让我们这么想吧，卡洛斯出于自身的利益考虑，希望兰多进入他的DRS。”

“所以当兰多在试图防守而被抛开时，我认为卡洛斯曾积极地等待他进入DRS。所以这是两位前队友之间的团队合作，为两支车队都取得了好成绩。”