塞恩斯：法拉利在公开发布会上首航F1新车是“勇敢”之举

The Italian team took the covers off its SF-23 challenger at its Fiorano track on Tuesday as part of a launch occasion that was open to invited media and a grandstand full of Ferrari fans.

After a short series of interviews with Sainz, his teammate Charles Leclerc and new team principal Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari completed the SF-23’s initial laps – with Leclerc driving for two tours before handing over to Sainz.

Although the runs were very short and had to be completed on demonstration Pirelli tyres with the drivers unable to fully push, such a move was still a risk to conduct in public given the early stages of preparations for the coming campaign and the possibility of an early reliability issue – not uncommon on F1 cars not long built – occurring.

But it stood at odds with 2023 launch events conducted by other F1 squads – some of which, such as Red Bull’s season launch, did not even feature 2023 cars on display.

“I think it was honestly amazing,” Sainz said of his first experience of the SF-23.

“And I think as Ferrari, today I’m going to allow myself to give a bit of praise to the team and what they organised because I think [it] factor in their influence today.

“I think Formula 1 needs these kinds of events nowadays, these kind of presentations where you bring all the media, to bring the fans, to bring our partners, to bring the engineers that are involved in the project, you bring the mechanics that have been working on the car for the last couple of months – you join them all together and you do a proper presentation with the car running.

“Where you see the actual Formula 1 car running without too much privacy, [all] enjoying the nature of Formula 1.

“And I think we were brave as a team to do it because it’s the first ever installation lap that we did with that car and it can always go bad.

“But we took the risk just to do something a bit different and I hope that you guys enjoyed it – because I definitely did and it was a very good day for the team, for Ferrari and F1."

作为新车发布的一部分，法拉利车队于本周二在菲奥拉诺赛道揭开了SF-23新战车的神秘面纱。部分受邀媒体和看台上大批法拉利车迷见证了这一过程。

在对塞恩斯、他的队友查尔斯·来克勒克和新车队领队弗雷德里克·瓦塞尔进行了一系列简短的采访后，法拉利开启了SF-23的新车首航，由莱克勒克和塞恩斯相继完成了2圈和3圈的试驾。

尽管首测的时间相当短暂，并且两位车手无法在使用倍耐力展示轮胎的情况下马力全开，但考虑到如今正值各车队为即将到来的比赛做准备的早期阶段，以及可靠性问题在短期研发的新车上发生的先例屡见不鲜，在公开场合进行这样的展示仍然存在风险。

并且这与其他F1车队所选择的2023新车发布形式也大相径庭。一些车队，例如红牛甚至没有在现场展出自己的新车。

“我认为这真的很震撼，”塞恩斯在谈到首次体验SF-23的感受时说道。“我认为身为法拉利车手，今天我要允许自己对车队和他们所组织的这次活动给予一些赞扬，因为我认为今天我感受到了他们的影响力。”

“我认为如今F1需要这种类型的活动，这样的展示，邀请所有的媒体、粉丝、我们的合作伙伴、参与项目的工程师参加，把过去几个月一直在赛车上工作的机械师都叫来，让他们汇集一堂，做一次正儿八经的，让赛车跑起来的展示。”

“在那里你可以看到真正的F1赛车在没有太多隐私的情况下飞驰，所有人都享受着F1的本质。我认为作为一个团队，我们很勇敢地做到了这点。因为新车首航的几圈，总是很容易发生故障。但是我们冒着风险做了一些与众不同的事情，我希望你们喜欢，因为我确实非常喜欢，这对车队，对法拉利和F1来说都是非常美好的一天。”

当被问及经过令人失望的2022年赛季之后，他是否认为这对法拉利来说是一个积极的休赛期时，塞恩斯再次赞扬了意大利车队这次大规模的公开发布活动。

“是的，我首先肯定的是今天我们所做的一切没有出任何岔子，一切都很完美，”他解释道。“实际上，就像我之前说过的，把一辆全新的F1赛车展示在这么多人面前，并在赛道上没有任何问题地享受它，风险相对较高。通常在这些测试圈中，总会发生这里那里不同的问题，但今天赛车跑得很顺利。”

“实际上，我可以在弯道里稍微推进一下，稍微倾斜一点，感受一下赛车最初的感觉。我们已经给了工程师们一些反馈，以便他们明天继续工作。明天我们还将迎来著名的100公里拍摄日，届时我们将继续为巴林做好准备。”

“显然，在巴林之前，我们不知道赛车的性能和操控情况如何。但至少我们已经朝着正确的方向迈出了一些漂亮的步伐。”

