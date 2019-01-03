图集：迈克尔·舒马赫91场F1胜利

迈克尔·舒马赫在数据上是F1世界锦标赛历史上最伟大的车手。这里集合了他从1992至2006年，为贝纳通和法拉利拿到的全部91场比赛胜利。
1992 比利时大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
1993 葡萄牙大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
1994 巴西大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
1994 太平洋大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
1994 圣马力诺大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
1994 摩纳哥大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
1994 加拿大大奖赛
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1994 法国大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
1994 比利时大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
1994 欧洲大奖赛
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1995 巴西大奖赛
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1995 西班牙大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
1995 摩纳哥大奖赛
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1995 法国大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
1995 德国大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
1995 比利时大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
1995 欧洲大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
1995 大平洋大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
1995日本大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
1996 西班牙大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
1996 比利时大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
1996 意大利大奖赛
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
1997 摩纳哥大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
1997 加拿大大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
1997 法国大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
1997 比利时大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
1997 日本大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
1998 阿根廷大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
1998 加拿大大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
1998 法国大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
1998 英国大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
1998 匈牙利大奖赛
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
1998 意大利大奖赛
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
1999 圣马力诺大奖赛
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
1999 摩纳哥大奖赛
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
2000 澳大利亚大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
2000 巴西大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
2000 圣马力诺大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
2000 欧洲大奖赛
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
2000 加拿大大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
2000 意大利大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
2000 美国大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
2000 日本大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
2000 马来西亚大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
2001 澳大利亚大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
2001 马来西亚大奖赛
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
2001 西班牙大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
2001 摩纳哥大奖赛
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
2001 欧洲大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
2001 法国大奖赛
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
2001 匈牙利大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
2001 比利时大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
2001 日本大奖赛
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
2002 澳大利亚大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
2002 巴西大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
2002 圣马力诺大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
2002 西班牙大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
2002 奥地利大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
2002 加拿大大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
2002 英国大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
2002 法国大奖赛
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
2002 德国大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
2002 比利时大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
2002日本大奖赛
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2003 圣马力诺大奖赛
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2003 西班牙大奖赛
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2003 奥地利大奖赛
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2003 加拿大大奖赛
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
2003 意大利大奖赛
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
2003 美国大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
2004 澳大利亚大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
2004 马来西亚大奖赛
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2004 巴林大奖赛
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2004 圣马力诺大奖赛
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2004 西班牙大奖赛
Photo by: Peter Spinney / Motorsport Images
2004 欧洲大奖赛
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2004 加拿大大奖赛
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2004 美国大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
2004 法国大奖赛
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2004 英国大奖赛
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2004 德国大奖赛
Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images
2004 匈牙利大奖赛
Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images
2004 日本大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
2005 美国大奖赛
Photo by: LAT Images
2006 圣马力诺大奖赛
Photo by: Michael Cooper / Motorsport Images
2006 欧洲大奖赛
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2006 美国大奖赛
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
2006 法国大奖赛
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
2006 德国大奖赛
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
2006 意大利大奖赛
Photo by: Sutton Images
2006 中国大奖赛
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
