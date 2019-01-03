登入

Formula 1 / Top List

图集：迈克尔·舒马赫91场F1胜利

图集：迈克尔·舒马赫91场F1胜利
By:
Translated by: Frankie Mao
2019年1月3日 上午3:50

迈克尔·舒马赫在数据上是F1世界锦标赛历史上最伟大的车手。这里集合了他从1992至2006年，为贝纳通和法拉利拿到的全部91场比赛胜利。

1992 比利时大奖赛

1992 比利时大奖赛
1/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1993 葡萄牙大奖赛

1993 葡萄牙大奖赛
2/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1994 巴西大奖赛

1994 巴西大奖赛
3/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1994 太平洋大奖赛

1994 太平洋大奖赛
4/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1994 圣马力诺大奖赛

1994 圣马力诺大奖赛
5/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1994 摩纳哥大奖赛

1994 摩纳哥大奖赛
6/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1994 加拿大大奖赛

1994 加拿大大奖赛
7/91

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1994 法国大奖赛

1994 法国大奖赛
8/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1994 比利时大奖赛

1994 比利时大奖赛
9/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1994 欧洲大奖赛

1994 欧洲大奖赛
10/91

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1995 巴西大奖赛

1995 巴西大奖赛
11/91

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1995 西班牙大奖赛

1995 西班牙大奖赛
12/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1995 摩纳哥大奖赛

1995 摩纳哥大奖赛
13/91

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1995 法国大奖赛

1995 法国大奖赛
14/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1995 德国大奖赛

1995 德国大奖赛
15/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1995 比利时大奖赛

1995 比利时大奖赛
16/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1995 欧洲大奖赛

1995 欧洲大奖赛
17/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1995 大平洋大奖赛

1995 大平洋大奖赛
18/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1995日本大奖赛

1995日本大奖赛
19/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1996 西班牙大奖赛

1996 西班牙大奖赛
20/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1996 比利时大奖赛

1996 比利时大奖赛
21/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1996 意大利大奖赛

1996 意大利大奖赛
22/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

1997 摩纳哥大奖赛

1997 摩纳哥大奖赛
23/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1997 加拿大大奖赛

1997 加拿大大奖赛
24/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1997 法国大奖赛

1997 法国大奖赛
25/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1997 比利时大奖赛

1997 比利时大奖赛
26/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1997 日本大奖赛

1997 日本大奖赛
27/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1998 阿根廷大奖赛

1998 阿根廷大奖赛
28/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1998 加拿大大奖赛

1998 加拿大大奖赛
29/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1998 法国大奖赛

1998 法国大奖赛
30/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1998 英国大奖赛

1998 英国大奖赛
31/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1998 匈牙利大奖赛

1998 匈牙利大奖赛
32/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

1998 意大利大奖赛

1998 意大利大奖赛
33/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

1999 圣马力诺大奖赛

1999 圣马力诺大奖赛
34/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

1999 摩纳哥大奖赛

1999 摩纳哥大奖赛
35/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2000 澳大利亚大奖赛

2000 澳大利亚大奖赛
36/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2000 巴西大奖赛

2000 巴西大奖赛
37/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2000 圣马力诺大奖赛

2000 圣马力诺大奖赛
38/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2000 欧洲大奖赛

2000 欧洲大奖赛
39/91

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

2000 加拿大大奖赛

2000 加拿大大奖赛
40/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2000 意大利大奖赛

2000 意大利大奖赛
41/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2000 美国大奖赛

2000 美国大奖赛
42/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2000 日本大奖赛

2000 日本大奖赛
43/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2000 马来西亚大奖赛

2000 马来西亚大奖赛
44/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2001 澳大利亚大奖赛

2001 澳大利亚大奖赛
45/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2001 马来西亚大奖赛

2001 马来西亚大奖赛
46/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2001 西班牙大奖赛

2001 西班牙大奖赛
47/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2001 摩纳哥大奖赛

2001 摩纳哥大奖赛
48/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2001 欧洲大奖赛

2001 欧洲大奖赛
49/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2001 法国大奖赛

2001 法国大奖赛
50/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2001 匈牙利大奖赛

2001 匈牙利大奖赛
51/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2001 比利时大奖赛

2001 比利时大奖赛
52/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2001 日本大奖赛

2001 日本大奖赛
53/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2002 澳大利亚大奖赛

2002 澳大利亚大奖赛
54/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2002 巴西大奖赛

2002 巴西大奖赛
55/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2002 圣马力诺大奖赛

2002 圣马力诺大奖赛
56/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2002 西班牙大奖赛

2002 西班牙大奖赛
57/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2002 奥地利大奖赛

2002 奥地利大奖赛
58/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2002 加拿大大奖赛

2002 加拿大大奖赛
59/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2002 英国大奖赛

2002 英国大奖赛
60/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2002 法国大奖赛

2002 法国大奖赛
61/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2002 德国大奖赛

2002 德国大奖赛
62/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2002 比利时大奖赛

2002 比利时大奖赛
63/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2002日本大奖赛

2002日本大奖赛
64/91

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2003 圣马力诺大奖赛

2003 圣马力诺大奖赛
65/91

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2003 西班牙大奖赛

2003 西班牙大奖赛
66/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2003 奥地利大奖赛

2003 奥地利大奖赛
67/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2003 加拿大大奖赛

2003 加拿大大奖赛
68/91

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

2003 意大利大奖赛

2003 意大利大奖赛
69/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2003 美国大奖赛

2003 美国大奖赛
70/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2004 澳大利亚大奖赛

2004 澳大利亚大奖赛
71/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2004 马来西亚大奖赛

2004 马来西亚大奖赛
72/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 巴林大奖赛

2004 巴林大奖赛
73/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 圣马力诺大奖赛

2004 圣马力诺大奖赛
74/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 西班牙大奖赛

2004 西班牙大奖赛
75/91

Photo by: Peter Spinney / Motorsport Images

2004 欧洲大奖赛

2004 欧洲大奖赛
76/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 加拿大大奖赛

2004 加拿大大奖赛
77/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 美国大奖赛

2004 美国大奖赛
78/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2004 法国大奖赛

2004 法国大奖赛
79/91

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2004 英国大奖赛

2004 英国大奖赛
80/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 德国大奖赛

2004 德国大奖赛
81/91

Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

2004 匈牙利大奖赛

2004 匈牙利大奖赛
82/91

Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

2004 日本大奖赛

2004 日本大奖赛
83/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2005 美国大奖赛

2005 美国大奖赛
84/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2006 圣马力诺大奖赛

2006 圣马力诺大奖赛
85/91

Photo by: Michael Cooper / Motorsport Images

2006 欧洲大奖赛

2006 欧洲大奖赛
86/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2006 美国大奖赛

2006 美国大奖赛
87/91

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

2006 法国大奖赛

2006 法国大奖赛
88/91

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

2006 德国大奖赛

2006 德国大奖赛
89/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2006 意大利大奖赛

2006 意大利大奖赛
90/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2006 中国大奖赛

2006 中国大奖赛
91/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

购买更多迈克尔·舒马赫的精彩照片，请访问Motorsport Images网站

Series Formula 1

Series Formula 1
车手 Michael Schumacher
车队 贝纳通车队 , 法拉利车队
Author Charles Bradley

巴西大奖赛
14 11月 - 17 11月

巴西大奖赛

巴西大奖赛

14 11月 - 17 11月

