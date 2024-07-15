中国大奖赛领衔2025年F1冲刺赛赛历
中国大奖赛将在2025赛季继续采用冲刺赛赛制
F1宣布了2025赛季六个冲刺赛周末的安排，中国大奖赛榜首有名，而比利时将替换奥地利。
从2022赛季开始，F1每个赛季的冲刺赛周末扩充为六个。今年中国大奖赛自2019年后首次回归赛历，并且以冲刺赛周末的形式进行，对于整个周末的上座率起到了推动作用。尤其是首次在主场观众面前比赛的中国车手周冠宇，在周五的冲刺赛排位赛中闯入了第二阶段。
由于明年中国大奖赛为赛季的第二轮比赛，因此也将继续是整个赛季里第一个冲刺赛周末。其他五个冲刺赛举办地点分别是迈阿密、斯帕、奥斯汀、英特拉格斯和卢塞尔。唯一的变化是自冲刺赛实施以来的常规举办地奥地利，下赛季将被比利时取代，而斯帕上一次举行冲刺赛是在2023赛季。这意味着巴西将成为2021年以来唯一每年以冲刺赛赛制进行的大奖赛。
近年来，关于冲刺赛赛制如何改进一直在商讨中。今年经过修改，冲刺赛排位赛调整回到周五，以使得冲刺赛阶段对常规大奖赛的影响更小。同时，去年只有一个封闭车检改为了今年的两个封闭车检，以让车队对于赛车调校有更多的空间。
