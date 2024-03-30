上赛场完成路面修整，迎接F1四月回归

Shanghai International Circuit repairs surface ahead of 2024 Chinese Grand Prix
Shanghai International Circuit
自去年确定中国大奖赛回归赛历之后，上海方面的承办方就加紧为赛事的顺利举行做着积极准备，包括对配套设施的修缮和养护。F1上一次在中国比赛，还是2019年，而今年迎来中国大奖赛举行20周年纪念。
去年五月，上海国际赛车场获得了国际汽联一级赛道（组合）认证，延续了继续举办大奖赛的资格。半年之后，国际汽联对多年没有F1赛车飞驰过的赛道场进行考察时，对于发车区至一号弯之见部分不平整路段提出了修整意见。
过去三个月里，在当初设为上海设计F1赛道的赫尔曼·蒂尔克的Tilke Engineers & Architects公司协助下，这座中国唯一能举办F1大奖赛的赛道运用3D数字技术和机床设备结合的方式，经过精铣刨、打磨、抛丸、封层的多重步骤，终于在本月早些时候完成了赛道表面路面的修缮任务。
第17届中国大奖赛定于4月19至21日举行，国际汽联将事先派赛道检察官进行最终的验收。
此外，上海国际赛车场B、E看台的重建工作也在加紧推进中。虽然这项工程无法赶上今年的大奖赛回归，但预计将于今年11月竣工，能够在2025年F1回到上海比赛时增加合计月22300余个座位。
今年中国车迷将在上海见证历史上第一位F1中国车手周冠宇的首次主场比赛。
Shanghai International Circuit Grandstand B under construction
Photo by: Shanghai International Circuit
